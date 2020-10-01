Jamaica’s coffee industry records 12 per cent increase

Jamaica’s coffee industry has recorded an increase of 12 per cent for the 2019/20 crop season when compared with the previous cycle.

In making the announcement, Minister of Agriculture, Floyd Green, said that this represents some 267,000 boxes being produced in comparison to 240,000 produced for 2018/19.

Green expressed satisfaction with the performance.

“I am very happy to see that the production numbers have gone up. My hope is that this trend will continue and we’ll be able to accelerate this increase,” he said in a statement.

Green on Wednesday met with the Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association (JCEA) at the Ministry’s offices at Hope Gardens in St Andrew.

Green lauded the JCEA for setting an ambitious target of getting to 350,000 boxes by 2025, noting that it will require partnerships to be achieved.

“Realistically, it is a good target. If we are to get there, we have to work together closely as a Ministry with our agency the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority, our exporters, and our farmers in the field so that everyone buys into our shared vision of further increasing our coffee production,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, JCEA president, Norman Grant, attributed the performance to an increase in yield of the Jamaica Blue Mountain and High Mountain crop.

Grant noted that his organisation is committed to working with the Ministry and the relevant agencies to further increase coffee production in Jamaica.

