Kingston man charged for shooting at police

A man has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law, after he allegedly assaulted and fired gunshots at police officers on Darling Street, Kingston, on September 25.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Ian Somerville otherwise called ‘Buju’, unemployed of Wellington Street, Denham Town in Kingston.

Reports are that an operation was being conducted at 11:30 a.m., when Somerville pulled a firearm from his waistband and fired at the police.

The police returned gunfire and disarmed Somerville.

He was shot in the right arm and assisted to hospital where he was treated and subsequently charged on Wednesday, September 30.

His court date is being finalised.

