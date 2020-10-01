Manchester municipal forfeiture case postponed again

The hearing into the application by the Financial Investigations Division seeking the forfeiture of the assets of the persons convicted in the Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud scheme has again been postponed.

The matter was set to get underway today in the Manchester Parish Court but could not proceed due to outstanding issues with legal representation.

The hearing was put off until November 6.

Sanja Elliott, the former deputy superintendent in charge of roads and works, was found guilty in the parish court in May for his roles in a scheme used to defraud the local government authority of approximately $400 million.

David Harris, former secretary-manager and finance director, and Kendale Roberts, former temporary works overseer, were also found guilty.

Elliott’s wife, Tasha-Gaye, and his friend, Dwayne Sibbles, were also convicted for their involvement in the scheme, which involved the creation of dozens of fictitious payment vouchers in the names of friends and associates of the former local government official.

His mother and father, Myrtle and Edwardo, and bank teller Radcliffe McLean, who was also arrested and charged in connection with the fraudulent scheme, was freed.

