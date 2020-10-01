Over 1,000 lbs of ganja seized in St James, four men arrested

Four men are now in custody following the seizure of over 1000 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $4 million.

According to reports, lawmen were conducting an operation in Barrett Hall, St. James, on Wednesday, September 30, when they saw a group of men aboard a Peterbilt motor truck and a Nissan Vanette motor car who aroused their suspicion.

On seeing the police, some of the men ran leaving the vehicles behind.

Four of the men were accosted, searched and closer inspection of the vehicles revealed thirty one knitted bags with ganja, weighing over 1000 pounds concealed beneath stones and other materials inside the back of the truck.

Both vehicles were also seized.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigation.

