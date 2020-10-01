Social media abduction prank under police probe

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it is concerned about a video circulating on social media platforms portraying a young woman being abducted by a group of men as a prank.

In a statement today, JCF said it strongly condemns the production and circulation of such content, particularly at a time when such matters are of significant national security concern.

Such social media publicity stunts aimed at garnering followers and ‘likes’ must be strongly discouraged because, among other negatives, they trivialise the trauma victims have experienced, the force underscored.

The video shows the woman being dragged into a vehicle by four men while crying profusely.

It has since been deleted from the prankster's YouTube page.

Social media users have also denounced the video, labelling it as triggering and distasteful.

"This isn't amusing, even the slightest. The PTSD this can probably cause," one Twitter user wrote.

The case is currently under investigation by the police.

The JCF is warning social media users that there are legal implications of such activity under the Cyber Crimes Act.

