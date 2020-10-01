Transport Authority addressing COVID grant concerns

The Transport Authority says it has moved to address concerns from some transport operators regarding their eligibility for the general COVID-19 grant under the Government’s WE CARE programme rolled out by the Ministry of Finance in April.

The authority says, subsequent to consultation with Transport Minister, Robert Montague, it convened an urgent meeting Tuesday with representatives of the Auditor General’s Department and the finance ministry.

It says the meeting identified the technical challenges with the classification of some operators and developed strategies to address the payments of grants to applicants who were licencees of the Transport Authority as of April 30 and would qualify for the programme.

Under the We Care programme, owners and operators of public passenger vehicles who were licensed by the Transport Authority up to April 30 and applied to the Ministry of Finance by June 30 would qualify for a one-off grant.

