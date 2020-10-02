JCF condemns kidnapping prank

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is warning that charges could follow from its probe into a widely circulated video believed to be a prank by a group of men portraying a young woman being abducted.

The JCF warns that there could be legal implications for such activity under the Cybercrimes Act.

It has condemned the production and circulation of such content, particularly at a time when such matters are a significant national security concern.

It says that such social media-publicity stunts must be strongly discouraged because, among other negatives, they trivialise the trauma victims have experienced and could desensitise the public to these acts when they see them.