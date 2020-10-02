Mom of smoking 3-y-o pleads guilty to child neglect

A St Catherine woman has pleaded guilty to the charge of child endangerment after her three-year-old son was observed in a viral video smoking a cigarette and drinking what appeared to be alcohol.

The mother, whose name is being withheld by The Gleaner because of privacy concerns surrounding the child, was granted bail of $150,000 in the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday.

The successful bail application was made by attorney-at-law Maisha Campbell and was granted on condition that she be given counselling and reappear for sentencing on November 5.

In applying for bail, Campbell said her client was remorseful about her negligence.

Parish Judge Alicia McIntosh told the accused that while she could reunite with her three other children who had been temporarily placed in state care, she would not be granted oversight of the child in question until due process was completed.

The mother’s appearance arose from an incident in late September when the infant was seen being coaxed to smoke a cigarette and drink what appeared to be alcohol.

An investigation was launched and resulted in the mother being charged with child endangerment.