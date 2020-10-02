Pulse superstar Alicia Burke ignites New York

In an age in which travel is widely restricted and 14-day quarantines are the norm, how does one maintain a high level of work during a pandemic? Pulse superstar Alicia Burke is going against the current, picking up the pace where she left off pre-global lockdown and doing just that, maintaining a chart full of bookings to keep her busy.

In a September to remember, Burke has been working unabated in the past four weeks for a number of her mainstay clients, such as Ralph Lauren, Laura Mercier, H&M, Banana Republic, while attracting a list of new ones, as the world adjusts to a new normal. It is no small feat that the Pulse star has been declared among the 50 top-rated models in the world, based on her work, fronting fashion and beauty campaigns for some of the industry’s best.

The Vogue cover girl continues to blaze new paths in New York where she is currently based. Her multiple rotation for Ralph Lauren has her on a favoured list for the label and she is indeed proving her star power and COVID -19 resilience.

“We’re still not 100 per cent back but Alicia continues to defy the odds and is in a good rhythm,” says Michele Pryor, head agent at Elite Model Management in New York.

And while she is on course for a record performance in the fall, back in the summer, Burke was selected to grace yet another magazine cover. She was a beacon of happiness for the ‘Smile and Style,’ May/June issue of Elle Germany. In a fashion story titled ‘Urban Safari’, Alicia showed off crisp whites mixed with beige leather skirts and jumpsuits bringing into focus a joie de vivre that was the right spark for fashion watchers in the summer. The Elle cover marks her fifth international magazine cover.

Her editorials and campaigns shot earlier this year were released over the lockdown period, which kept her momentum going even when things were quiet. She has stayed front and centre of the fashion powerbrokers, underscoring her star power. Among these were campaigns for beauty giant Laura Mercier, European retailers H&M and editorials for L’Officiel, Madame Figaro, Elle UK and Germany.

A past winner of Pulse’s Caribbean Model Search TV show, Burke has set a new standard of excellence for Caribbean models, blazing a trail of unprecedented success.