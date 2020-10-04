Goat thieves thwarted by police in St Thomas

A woman is now in custody after the Morant Bay Police thwarted the efforts of another group of goat thieves during a vehicular check operation in Whitehorses, St Thomas on Saturday.

The police report that about 4:00 p.m., a police team was on operations in the area when a red Toyota Wish motor car was signalled to stop.

After complying with the instruction, four occupants exited from the vehicle and fled.

However, a woman was held.

Upon further investigations, members of the police team searched the motor car and found three goats inside.

The woman, who is of a Waterford, Portmore, St Catherine address, was arrested and remains in police custody as the search for the other suspects continues.

The Morant Bay Police are urging residents who had their goats stolen recently to contact them at 876-982-1027.

