Kingston man charged following robbery

A Kingston man is to face the court to answer charges of robbery with aggravation and unlawful wounding following an incident along Regent Street in Kingston on Friday.

He is 20-year-old Oshane Barnaby, a labourer of Tulip Lane in the parish.

It is reported that about 10:00 p.m., a man was walking along Regent Street when he was approached by Barnaby and three other men armed with knives.

The man was robbed of his personal items and beaten by the men.

A police team that was on patrol in the area were summoned.

Barnaby was later arrested and charged after being identified as one of the men who carried out the attack.

His court date is being finalised.

