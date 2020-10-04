One more COVID-19 death, 100 new cases

Jamaica on Saturday recorded one more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 120.

The deceased is an 82-year-old male of a St James address.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death.

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 12.

Meanwhile, there were 100 new cases with ages ranging from 2 to 88 years, pushing the total to 6,895 with 4,221 being active.

Of the new cases, 43 are males and 57 are females.

In the meantime, there were 115 more recoveries, increasing the total to 2,460.

Some 147 persons are in hospital with 41 being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 21,502 are at home.

