Praedial thieves in custody following alleged police confrontation in St Ann

The police are reporting that anti-praedial larceny activities continue in high gear in Claremont, St Ann as detectives have arrested two suspected cattle thieves following a brazen attack on a police team in the parish on Friday.

Acting commanding officer for the division, Superintendent Carlos Russell, in giving an update on the incident, said the cops involved in the incident were unharmed and remain in good spirits.

He, in a statement, also disclosed that as detectives followed investigative leads, they identified several men whom they believe may be able to assist them in the case.

The men are being asked to turn themselves in to the St Ann’s Bay Police by 5:00 p.m Monday, October 5.

They are:

1. Terrence Harilan of Windsor district, St Ann's Bay, St Ann.

2. A man known only as ‘Reneil’ and ‘Country’ of Parry Town, Ocho Rios, St Ann.

3. A man known only as ‘Jermaine’ of a Kingston address.

4. A man known only as ‘Tall Man’ of Windsor district, St Ann's Bay in St Ann.

Russell explained that the men were identified in the aftermath of an incident that unfolded about 12:35 am on Friday, October 2 in the Ramble area of the parish.

A police team reportedly intercepted a Toyota Probox motor car along the Ramble main road and signalled the driver of the motor car to stop.

However, he refused and sped off, crashing into a section of the service vehicle as he attempted to escape, according to the police.

Armed men aboard the vehicle reportedly opened gunfire at the police, who returned the fire.

The vehicle then sped off once more.

The police team pursued it and found it abandoned along a section of the road.

When cops searched the motor vehicle, they found two calves inside.

The motor vehicle was seized and the owner of the calves identified while detectives continued to explore leads.

Later the same day, the lawmen arrested a man and a woman in connection with the investigation.

The man, who had a gunshot wound to the leg, was assisted to hospital for treatment and was later released into police custody.

Their identities are being withheld at this time.

The matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau as well as the Independent Commission of Investigations.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is being asked to contact the St Ann’s Bay Police at 876-978-2209, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.

