117 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Jamaica on Sunday recorded 117 new COVID-19 cases with ages ranging from 1 to 99 years, increasing the overall tally to 7,012.

Of the new infections, 73 are males, 42 are females and two are under investigation.

There are now 4,163 active cases with 38 persons being moderately ill and 12 critical.

Some 145 persons are in hospital.

No new death was recorded, with the tally sitting at 120.

Meanwhile, there were another 175 recoveries, increasing the total to 2,635.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 21,840 are at home.

