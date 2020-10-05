BABS Foundation funding initiatives out of pocket

The Building Alternative Bridge For Success (BABS) Foundation has been making a big impact in Clarendon, St Catherine and Manchester, with the goal to reach even more places soon.

Started in 2012 by Barbara and Adrian Reynolds, the foundation is focused on empowering youth in inner-city and rural communities. The members not just interact with them, but meet some of their needs through care packages filled with well-needed items.

One of the lead members of the foundation, youth development practitioner Chevelle Campbell, shared with The Gleaner the core values of the foundation and the work they are engaged in.

“The foundation focuses on giving a second chance to marginalised youth in those two communities through empowerment,” she said.

Since the emergence of COVID-19, the foundation has embarked on Project We Care 1000 – a drive to feed 1,000 persons by the end of the financial year.

“So far 150 care packages have been distributed in Clarendon, Manchester and St Catherine, as well as non-contact thermometers, sanitisation dispensers, and other safety gear have been distributed to six children’s homes,” she shared, on the outreach activities which have been mainly funded out of pocket by directors and members of the foundation.

Campbell, who said that the COVID-19 squeeze has effectively dried up any partnerships that could have been had with sponsors, has seen the passion for helping and making a difference being the catalyst which keeps the members going, even when they have to sacrifice to ensure those who need it the most are assisted.

“BABS is about showing that our commitment goes beyond just talking, because we believe that showing always says a whole lot more than saying,” Campbell shared.

Looking ahead, she said they would love to see more persons getting involved in the quest to bring about change by sharing what they have with those less fortunate around them. While BABS appreciate direct contributions, they would love if others run with the vision and impact their own neighbours.