Holy Childhood High old girls donate to school’s learning programme

MIAMI, FLORIDA:

The Holy Childhood High School in Kingston has received some welcome help for its virtual learning programme with a gift from its alumna.

The Holy Childhood High School International Alumni Association signed off on a donation package for the school, including computers, desktops, tablets and projectors, totalling $15,000. The gift items were shipped by Food For The Poor.

Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair; President of the Alumni Association Michelle Richards Phillips; alumni member Connie Kadoo; and GIK Operations & Integrity Programs Manager at Food For The Poor, Carrie Armus, were on hand at the Food For The Poor Florida office on Wednesday, September 30, to prepare packaging of the supplies.

Consul General Mair expressed appreciation to the Alumni Association for its efforts in providing much-needed assistance in the area of education in Jamaica. He lauded them for “using your resources, expertise and garnering support as you partner with key stakeholders like the Food For The Poor”. Mair noted that he was encouraged by the ongoing commitment of the diaspora alumni chapters in contributing to Jamaica’s education system through their ongoing community activities. He reiterated that the consulate is always ready to facilitate objectives in advancing Jamaica’s economic development.

President Richards Phillips also expressed gratitude to the alumni members of the international chapter for their contributions.

She thanked Consul General Mair for his support of networking and contacts which helped to facilitate the projects being undertaken by the alumni members. She said proceeds from the recent reunion gala held in February, this year, benefited the building development project at the Kingston campus, which has an enrolment of some 1,800 students.