Man charged for double murder, shooting

Twenty-nine-year-old Sean Williams of Greenwich Road, Kingston 14 was on Saturday charged with two counts of murder, three counts of shooting and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

The police say the charges stemmed from an incident on Albert Street, Kingston 14 on Friday, September 4.

According to the police, the victims were on Albert Street about 8:45 p.m. when Williams and another suspect approached them and opened gunfire killing 52-year-old Desmond Chambers and 35-year-old Delroy Small, both of Kingston addresses.

Another man, who was also being chased by the gunmen, received a gunshot wound to his leg but managed to alert officers at the Denham Town Police Station.

The police say a confrontation ensued between officers at the station and the gunmen, who subsequently retreated and fled the scene.

The bodies of Chambers and Small were removed to the morgue while the injured man was treated in hospital.

Williams was picked up by the police on September 25 and was subsequently charged.

The other suspect is being sought.

