Three shot, one fatally, in St Andrew attack

A woman and two men were shot, one fatally, by unknown assailants on Glebeville Avenue in St Andrew on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Raheem Sinclair, otherwise called ‘LJ’, a labourer of Red Hills Road in the parish.

The police report that about are that about 11:20 a.m., all three persons were among a group standing along the roadway when armed men exited a motorcar and opened gunfire, hitting them multiple times.

The police were alerted and the injured persons were taken to hospital where Sinclair was pronounced dead and the other two were admitted for treatment.

