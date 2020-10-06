3 more COVID-19 deaths, 97 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 123.

Two other deaths are under investigation.

The deceased are:

* A 60-year-old female from St Elizabeth.

* A 99-year-old female from St Catherine.

* An 86-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

Meanwhile, there were 97 new cases with ages ranging from 13 to 88 years, pushing the overall total to 7,109.

Active cases are now at 4,216.

Of the new cases, 29 are males and 67 are females, with one case under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 39 more recoveries, increasing the total to 2,674.

Some 140 persons are in hospital with 39 being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 22,385 are at home.

