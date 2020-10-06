Buses for two rural high schools

The Tacky and Mile Gully High schools have each received a bus valued at $19 million.

The buses are a donation from Transport Authority, in partnership with the Ministry of Transport and Mining and the National Education Trust.

Principal of Tacky High Errol Bascoe, is thankful for the gift which he said could not have come at a better time for the St Mary-based school.

“Come Thursday, we will be hitting the road with this bus to do distribution of learning material at different points,” he said.

The school year in the COVID era began on Monday for the 1,187 students on roll, but only 330 have Internet access.

Tacky spans two campuses which are eight miles apart.

Meanwhile, Mile Gully Principal Christopher Tyme said many of his students live in areas that are not served by licensed transport operators.

He also said when schools reopen physically, they will be able to benefit from safe transportation.

The Manchester-based school will also be using the bus to reach students living in distant communities to distribute learning materials.

Transport Minister Robert Montague, is hoping to deliver a minimum of two buses each year to selected schools.

He said 69.4 percent of the students at Tacky and 50 percent at Mile Gully are enrolled on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education, a government welfare programme.

According to Montague, in the best of times, these students are challenged and the pandemic has only exacerbated their situation.

