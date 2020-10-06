Immigration Corner | What foods can I take to the UK?

Dear Mr Bassie,

I have a strict diet that I must follow, and I am travelling to the United Kingdom. Could you please advise whether there are any restrictions on what I can take with me?

I would appreciate any advice.

– Y.B.

Dear Y.B.,

What food persons can take into the United Kingdom depends on whether they are travelling from within or outside the European Union (EU), Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. The EU also includes Andorra, Canary Islands, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and San Marino in this context.

Persons who are travelling from the EU, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland can take any fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy or other animal products, for example, fish, eggs and honey, into the United Kingdom.

MEAT, MEAT PRODUCTS, MILK, DAIRY PRODUCTS OR POTATOES

Persons who are travelling from outside the EU, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland cannot take meat, meat products, milk, dairy products or potatoes into the United Kingdom from outside the EU, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland unless they are coming from:

• Iceland

• The Faroe Islands

• Greenland

Please note that those persons can take up to 10 kilograms of the above-named products from these countries.

FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

Persons can take with them fruits and vegetables, except potatoes, into the United Kingdom if they are:

• In personal baggage;

• For themselves and their family or friends, which, in essence, means they cannot sell them.

They must also be accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate, unless they are one of the following tropical fruits:

• Pineapple

• Coconut

• Durian

• Banana or plantain

• Dates

Persons will need to send the certificate to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) within 72 hours of their arrival in the United Kingdom.

EGGS, HONEY AND FISH

Persons can take:

• Egg products, eggs and honey, up to two kilograms in total;

• Fish, up to 20 kilograms in total, or one fish, whichever is the heaviest

Any fish taken into the United Kingdom must be fresh and gutted, cooked, cured, dried or smoked.

PENALTIES AND APPEALS

Those persons who are returning to the United Kingdom from outside the EU, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland and who do not declare food that is not allowed, should be aware that it will be taken away. Those persons should also note that they could face severe delays, and face possible charge and prosecution. Persons can appeal for compensation if they think that their products should not have been taken away. Just for completeness and for further information, persons can read ‘Bringing food products into the UK’ and ‘Personal food import rules’ online.

All the best.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com