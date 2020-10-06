Lower Chapelton to Rock River roadway in Clarendon closed

Effective immediately, the Lower Chapelton to Rock River roadway in Clarendon will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the closure is due to the roadway having become unstable in recent days.

NWA Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, says that the roadway is currently under contract to repair a failed embankment that occurred some time ago during heavy rains.

The roadway, which had been reduced to single lane, has further destabilised resulting from excavation works that were undertaken as part of the repair works.

Shaw says this poses a risk to motorists, especially in light of the recent rains.

The roadway will be closed for the remainder of the project so motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.

The NWA also advised that persons exercise caution while using the area during the course of the project.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.