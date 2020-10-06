Motorists urged to drive with caution in Bog Walk Gorge

The National Works Agency is urging motorists to exercise caution when travelling through the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine at this time.

The agency says rocks are falling onto the corridor.

It says a team is being mobilised to address the issue.

Jamaica is being impacted by rains associated with Hurricane Delta.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.