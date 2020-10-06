NWC systems being impacted by bad weather

The National Water Commission (NWC) says the bad weather is impacting several of its systems.

The commission says the rainfall has caused high turbidity levels and blocked intakes.

It says several treatment facilities in rural St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester are currently out of operation due to high turbidity levels.

These facilities include Craig Hill, McGowan Spring, Isaac Hole, Mahoney, King Weston, Clydesdale, Content, Suzie Spring, Goldmine, Fairburn Spring, Kellits, Aenon Town, Drummond Spring, Peace River, Two Meetings and Moravia.

The NWC says the facilities will be re-started as soon as conditions are favourable for water supply distribution.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.