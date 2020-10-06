St Thomas goat thief succumbs after being attacked, crony charged

One of the two men suspected to be goat thieves, who were hospitalised on Monday afternoon after being attacked by residents in St Thomas, has died.

The police say he has only been identified as ‘Jermaine’.

The other man was treated and released into police custody and was later charged with unlawful possession of property.

He is 27-year-old Shamar O’Meally, a farmer of 10 Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew.

Two others implicated in the alleged theft are being sought by the police.

It is reported that about 11 o'clock Monday morning, a police team from Morant Bay, acting on information, went to the Old Pera community in the parish where O’Meally was seen suffering from chop wounds allegedly inflicted by angry residents.

A second man was also chopped and he reportedly went into hiding.

And two other men escaped unharmed.

It is further reported that on their arrival, the police also saw a white Nissan AD wagon motor car containing a number of goats, some of which were positively identified by residents as their stolen property.

The vehicle, which was reportedly damaged by residents, was seized and taken to the Morant Bay Police Station.

O’Meally was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.

The other suspect was later picked up by the police and was taken to hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Monday's incident brings to three, the number of alleged goat theft reported in the parish within the past three weeks.

