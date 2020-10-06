US hands over emergency equipment towards Ja’s COVID response

The United States Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), today delivered the second tranche of emergency equipment to the Ministry of Health and Wellness towards Jamaica’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The equipment is part of the US$2 million in assistance USAID is providing to Jamaica to fight the crisis.

The first handover of equipment was done back in June.

The items delivered today included 15 ICU beds,14 satellite phones, five scanners, 40 port of entry banners and 2,000 infection, prevention and control posters.

“The United States is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic not only with delivering funds. We want to ensure that we provide expert technical assistance, training, capacity building, health systems strengthening, and life-saving diagnostics and treatment.” said USAID/Jamaica Country Representative, Jason Fraser.

“Our critical, life-saving work will continue. We have reoriented our resources to ensure this remains our highest programmatic priority. We are adapting the way we do business amid this outbreak and ensuring we continue to support the people and Government of Jamaica.”

It was outlined that the equipment will bolster the Government’s COVID-19 emergency response and directly aids activities that are vital for helping to flatten the curve.

The support will also address risk communication through awareness-raising of prevention measures and good hygiene practices, optimising Jamaica’s health system capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, and support coordination and logistics at the national and regional levels.

This assistance builds upon US investments of nearly US$87 million in health and nearly US $619 million in total over the past 20 years for Jamaica.

