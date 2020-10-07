3 more COVID-19 deaths, 82 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 126.

Further, one case is under investigation, pushing that figure to 15.

Those who have died are:

* A 67-year-old male from St Ann

* An 84-year-old female from St Mary

* An 88-year-old male from St Catherine

Meanwhile, there were 82 new cases with ages ranging from 72 days to 87 years, pushing the total to 7,191with 4,268 being active.

Of the new cases, 36 are males and 46 are females.

In the meantime, there were 26 more recoveries, increasing the total to 2,700.

Some 156 persons are in hospital with 29 being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 21,619 are at home.

