COVID halts plans for TVJ's 2020 school competitions

Television Jamaica (TVJ) has called off plans for new shows for its 2020 seasons of Junior Schools’ Challenge Quiz and All Together Sing.

In a statement Wednesday evening, TVJ said the decision follows the further suspension of face to face teaching in schools and the current community spread of the coronavirus in Jamaica.

The company said multiple options on how to safely stage the competitions were examined.

However, it said the safety of the students, teachers, families and communities remained a concern.

"TVJ, like all the students, teachers and other stakeholders impacted are disappointed that the reality of the rising spread of infections and growing fatalities from the COVID-19 pandemic do not support staging the competitions this year,” said a TVJ spokesperson in a statement.

In the meantime, the station said there will be a special archival-based season for both TVJ’s Junior Schools’ Challenge Quiz and All Together Sing.

"Even though TVJ will not have the Junior Schools’ Challenge Quiz season in 2020, the station is still committed to doing its annual scholarship to one talented youngster from this cohort," said the company spokesperson.

The scholarship, for a student moving on to secondary school, will be awarded in summer 2021.

TVJ said entries will be accepted from schools who confirmed their participation in the aborted 2020 season.

