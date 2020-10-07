Fears as St Mary breakaway deteriorates

Motorists using the main road between Gayle and Rio Nuevo in St Mary are once again expressing fear over a breakaway near the community of Governor’s Pen.

The roadway collapsed several years ago and has remained unrepaired, even after a September 2018 Gleaner story that highlighted the concerns of commuters.

Motorists again drew The Gleaner’s attention to the roadway recently after they spotted a section crumbling.

“No, man, dis look serious,” a motorist said as he surveyed an area that showed signs of deterioration. The corridor is the main link between Gayle and Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Marl could be seen falling from underneath an elevated section of the road into the gully below. The road has been reduced to single-lane traffic for several years now, it was pointed out.

“If yah suh nuh sort out quick, quick, yuh know seh it done fa, because dis road nuh fraid fi collapse,” he added.

Over the years, that section of the road has been the scene of several accidents. A retaining wall collapsed after a truck slammed into it and overturned into the gully.

Monday’s rainy weather further heightened the concerns of motorists, who said that immediate action is required.

National Works Agency Communications Manager Stephen Shaw said that he would investigate the concern and give an update at a later time.