Flash flood watch discontinued for all parishes

The Meteorological Service has discontinued the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

It says Hurricane Delta has now moved into the extreme northwestern Caribbean Sea, and its rain bands are no longer impacting weather conditions across Jamaica.

Satellite imagery and rainfall data indicate that only light showers occurred during the night across sections of eastern and central parishes.

Although Delta is no longer in the vicinity of the island, an approaching Trough is projected to bring afternoon showers across the island for the next few days.

The forecast is for partly cloudy conditions this morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms to affect most parishes this afternoon.

The Meteorological Service says it will continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.