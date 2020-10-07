Gas prices down $3.06, diesel up $0.25

Gas prices are to go down by $3.06 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $110.24 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 for $113.07.

Meanwhile, automotive diesel oil will go up by $0.25 to sell for $109.97 per litre.

Kerosene will move up by $0.90 to sell for $84.80 per litre.

Propane cooking gas will move up by $0.27 per litre to sell for $49.73 while butane will go down by $0.99 to sell for $49.73 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

