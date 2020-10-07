Grange hails 'Bunny Striker' Lee as a Jamaican musical general

Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange has hailed late reggae and dub giant ‘Bunny Striker’ Lee as one of the great “generals” of Jamaican music.

‘Bunny Striker’, whose given name is Edward O’Sullivan Lee, died yesterday at age 79.

He had been ailing for some time.

Lee was described by Grange as an “affable person”.

“He would strike up some very interesting conversations about music. And one of his most impressive assets was the vast knowledge he had of the music. He was right there in the thick of things in the early days of the evolution of the Jamaican music art form and was always eager to tell his versions of the many duels between producers like Coxsone Dodd and Duke Reid and how the music emerged from those testy days to where it is now,” Grange said.

Lee began his career as a record plugger, where he would source tracks for radio stations, and was a trained electrical engineer.

He also began producing and after working with various labels, he set up his own, Lee’s.

He managed hits by legends such as John Holt, Slim Smith, Delroy Wilson, Peter Tosh, Horace Andy and more from the mid-1960s onwards, often licensing them to other labels like Island Records.

Grange told The Gleaner that over the years Lee spent a lot of time between Jamaica and England and often held his birthday celebration at the famous Jazz Café in one of London’s most famous music zones.

“He had a massive influence on the UK reggae scene,” Grange noted.

In 2008, he was awarded the Order of Distinction by the Jamaican government in recognition of his contribution to music.

“ ‘Striker Lee’ lived life to the fullest. Always well attired, adorned by his sailor’s captain’s cap, he would cut a striking figure wherever he went. He was a very supportive person who would sometimes pull me aside to whisper little nuggets in my ear about the direction in which the music was going and the things we could do to keep reggae on the forefront of the musical stage,” Grange said

“There are very few, if any, pioneer vintage artistes who could say that they never worked with ‘Striker Lee’ or that he didn’t have an influence on their career in some way.”

She said the music industry has had to endure a tough few weeks with the loss of some great champions.

Grange appealed to the current generation of reggae and dancehall acts not let their work go in vain.

“Listen to their music, learn their styles, learn their attitudes and work ethics towards music and merge them with the modern formats. We know the veterans won’t be around forever but reggae music must live on and so the charge is given to you, this generation, to keep our music shining internationally.”

