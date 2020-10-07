NWC lifting restrictions on Corporate Area communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that heavy rainfall over the past few days has resulted in an increase in storage levels at the Mona Treatment Plant.

An improvement of 75% in storage, as of October 6, has prompted the commission to begin the lifting of regulations imposed on customers served by the St Andrew facility.

This will become effective on Thursday, October 8 for the following areas:

Mona Heights, Cross Roads, Allman Town, sections of Windward Road and roads leading off, Deanery Road and roads leading off, Vineyard Town, Mountain View, and sections of downtown Kingston.

The areas of Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Papine, Gordon Town, Beverly Hills, Ravina, Mona Road, Devon Square, Waterloo Road, West King’s House Road, Cassia Park, Eastwood Park, Half Way Tree Road, and Upper Maxfield Avenue will also benefit.

Despite this, there may be periods of disruptions as the NWC carries out rehabilitation works on its pipeline network.

NWC customers are still, however, encouraged to continue their conservation practice.

At the same time, the commission will continue to closely monitor the storage levels and will make necessary adjustments as the situation warrants.

