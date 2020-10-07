NWC main in St Elizabeth damaged due to motor vehicle crash

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that customers in sections of Cotterwood and Shrewsbury in St Elizabeth are currently without their water supply due to damage to a main in the area as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

The company says it is working to have the necessary repairs completed by today.

NWC regrets any inconvenience this may cause and craves the patience and understanding of its valued customers.

