R. Danny Williams: I tried to make a difference

The biography, I Tried to Make a Difference, of R. Danny Williams, accomplished businessman, philanthropist and insurance stalwart, is now available for purchase as an e-book (Kindle edition) on Amazon.com.

Williams officially launched his book on Thursday, November 14 last year. The biography, written by Sandy McIntosh, provides insight into the life of Williams and his over-60-year journey as a businessman, most notably being the founder of the country’s first Jamaican owned life insurance company, Life of Jamaica, now Sagicor Life Jamaica. More importantly, the book showcases the selfless person Williams is, dedicating his life to service in various capacities – both in the public and private sectors, giving of his personal time and resources to help many underserved and underprivileged Jamaicans.

A Jamaica College old boy, Williams has donated all proceeds from the sale of his biography to the Jamaica College Foundation R. Danny Williams Scholarship Endowment Fund. To date, with over 3,500 copies of the book sold, over $22 million has been donated to the fund. Williams covered all the cost associated with the production and printing of the books.

“There are so many bright, young men who attend Jamaica College who are struggling on a daily basis to find the means to go to school and to nourish their minds and bodies with the proper nutrition they need, all because of their socio-economic circumstances; I want to play my part in helping to making a difference in the lives of these young men through the scholarship fund, to give them a chance at a bright and promising future,” Williams said.

The e-book became available on Amazon on September 8 and the reviews have been positive so far. One reader, Nicole A. Williams, left a five-star rating, saying, “It’s a must-read … . This is such an inspirational book! The writing is full of humour and sincerity. It’s also a great history of Jamaica and how one person can have a huge impact.” Another reader by the name Lys said, “[Williams is] a legend … . Fantastic book from a tremendous visionary.”