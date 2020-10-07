USAID provides more COVID-19 help to Jamaica

The United States Government on Tuesday delivered the second tranche of emergency equipment to the Ministry of Health & Wellness to support the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The equipment is part of the US$2 million in assistance the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing to Jamaica.

“The United States is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic not only with delivering funds. We want to ensure that we provide expert technical assistance, training, capacity building, health systems strengthening, and life-saving diagnostics and treatment,” said USAID/Jamaica country representative, Jason Fraser.

“Our critical, life-saving work will continue. We have reoriented our resources to ensure this remains our highest programmatic priority.”

The handover was the second in a series of planned transfers of critical equipment to the GOJ. The first was done back in June.

Equipment delivered on Tuesday included 15 intensive care unit beds, 14 satellite phones, five scanners, 40 port-of-entry banners and 2,000 infection, prevention and control posters.