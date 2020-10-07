Waterford, St Catherine residents welcome new curfew hours

Paul Clarke, Gleaner Writer

Waterford, St Catherine residents say they are not perturbed by new curfew hours imposed on the community by the Government to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the area.

The measure, which runs from 6:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m daily, took effect yesterday on the announcement of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

It will remain in place until October 20.

"I don’t mind it, all even though is only last night I knew of deaths due to COVID in the scheme," said shop owner Donovan Garrick.

He said while his business will take a hit, it is important that lives are safeguarded.

Holness had indicated that the area has recorded 24 COVID cases and three deaths in recent days.

The residents said that the community is one that "never sleeps" but that this has changed since the first case hit in March.

"In the past, its abuzz with nightlife activities including block parties and street football and the many corner shops and bars make some money as people amuse themselves," Garrick said.

Now, however, stung by the onset of COVID-19, residents admitted that they have no further interest in being outside at nights and welcome the new curfew hours.

"The curfew will not bother me because I stay in mostly, but COVID generally has dampened the mood in Waterford," dressmaker Elorie Smith told The Gleaner.

According to Phase Two resident Lisa McKoy, men who are usually outside playing a game of domino all turned in by 7 o'clock.

"Now that we have a curfew it's worse," she said, stressing that protecting lives comes first.

"People are seeing how dangerous it is and are wearing masks, washing hands frequently and all that. So, I suppose they won't mind staying off the streets either," McKoy said.

