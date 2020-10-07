We are the forgotten people – Bellfield residents

Ten years on, Avril Leachman laments that government authorities, across multiple political administrations, have failed to fix a breakaway that has left residents of Bellfield, St Catherine, feeling like forgotten people.

Leachman remembers the disaster like yesterday – and she is upset that nothing has been done.

“I am very disappointed that the Government has not find it necessary to fix the main road,” Leachman said.

The breakaway was caused by heavy rains, the residents told The Gleaner, forcing a commute along a longer, alternative route.

Besides Bellfield, the communities of Connors, Simon, Sandy Ground, and Rock River are also adversely affected.

Compounding the problem, a track created by community members has been eroded, leaving residents fearful of being marooned.

Leachman, who has lived in the Bellfield for 40 years, said that she was very worried at each new shower of rain. Meanwhile, many business operations have run into brisk headwinds, with the delivery of goods becoming more difficult.

Shopkeeper Fitzberth Perry is one of those bemoaning the collapse of commerce.

“My business is badly affected, as customers from neighbouring communities such as Connors, Simon and others are cut off, as vehicles cannot drive through,” Perry said.

That source of misery also hampers Dawn Coleman, another resident, who lives a short distance away, “but because of the road, I cannot move as I want to”.

Her view was echoed by Rohan Burke, who described the situation as sad.

“I was raised in the community and we could travel from here to Rock River to do our business; that has changed for years, we need urgent help,” Burke said.

Meanwhile, the journey to Bellas Gate is about two miles longer, and a section of the road is very steep, which makes travelling even more strenuous to residents.

When The Gleaner contacted Stephen Shaw, communications manager of the National Works Agency, he acknowledged the road in question.

“We are aware of the breakaway near Sandy Ground in the Bellfield area of St Catherine. We did an investigation and it was revealed that it would have taken multiple millions of dollars to fix,” Shaw said.

Shaw added that the topography of the area was unstable and that it was decided that the bypass to Blue Hole, in Bellas Gate, would be an alternative.

