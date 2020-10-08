2 more COVID-19 deaths, 82 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 128.

The deceased are a 59-year-old female from St and Elizabeth and an 82-year-old male from Westmoreland, which was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, one other fatality, a 56-year-old female from St Catherine, was recorded as a coincidental death, pushing that figure to 10.

In the meantime, there were 82 new cases with ages ranging from 3 to 96 years, pushing the total to 7,273 with 4,315 being active.

Of the new cases, 32 are males and 50 are females.

In the meantime, there were 32 more recoveries, increasing the total to 2,732.

Some 154 persons are in hospital with 28 being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 21,938 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.