Corporate Hands | Deryck A. Gibson, Kidney Foundation give to school

From left: Kenneth Lawrence, chief executive officer, Deryck A. Gibson Limited (DAG); Trudy Francis, marketing consultant, DAG; Dr Maolynne Miller, director, Jamaica Kidney Kids Foundation (JKKF); Erin Hayle, director, JKKF; and Trecia Panton, sales associate, DAG. The JKKF, as part of its corporate responsibility and back-to-school initiative, and with the help of some of its corporate friends, was able to make a cash donation of $50,000 and school supplies, including hand sanitisers, geometry sets, crayons, pens, pencils, notebooks, glue, rulers, and alcohol.