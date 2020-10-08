Corporate Hands | UTech presents personal care items to Sunbeam Boys’ Home

University of Technology, Jamaica lecturers from the College of Health Sciences and students associated with the University of Technology Association of Child and Adolescent Development Students’ association (UTAChADs) recently made a donation of personal care items to the Sunbeam Boys’ Home in Gutters, St Catherine. The items, purchased through funds raised from fundraising activities by the students and donations made by the lecturers, included books, pencils, socks, belts, merinos and toiletries for the 48 boys at the home. From left are: Kelene Thomas Barrant, treasurer, UTAChADs; Therrain Davis, lecturer; Sophia Greaves, social worker, Sunbeam Boys’ Home; Mr Johnson, house father, Sunbeam Boys’ Home; Nickiesha Passard, lecturer; and Mikhail Rose, president, UTAChADs.