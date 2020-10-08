Danella Rowe honours family with nine CSEC passes

WESTERN BUREAU:

While preparing for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, Danella Rowe was forced to overcome two major struggles – financial difficulties and the death of her beloved father.

However, with a strong determination that she would not fail, Danella gave it her all and today she feels a sense of accomplishment, having beaten the odds and passing the nine subjects she sat.

“I was overwhelmed and shocked, but most of all I was really happy for the fact that, despite the struggles and financial situations that my mother and I were facing, I had overcome it all and made her proud. In my heart, I feel like I made my dad proud as well,” said 17-year-old Danella, who hails from Catadupa in St James.

Danella, a student of the Montego Bay High School for Girls, sat English A, mathematics, information technology, theatre arts, human and social biology, food and nutrition, principles of accounts, principles of business, and office administration. Her efforts rewarded her with grade one passes in all of her subjects, except for theatre arts, for which she got a grade two pass.

In outlining her study habits, Danella, who will be attending Montego Bay High’s sixth form, admitted that her father’s death last December affected her to the point that she withdrew from school activities for a time.

“Before the incident with my dad, I would study twice a day every day except Saturdays and Sundays, where I would spend quality time with my parents. But after he passed, I got a little down and I withdrew a lot from school because of my emotions,” said Danella.

QUITE DIFFICULT

“I later got back into the habit of studying, which was quite difficult for me due to the fact that I was alone most of the time because my mother was working. It brought a sadness and put a weight on me, but through it all, I still managed to study,” noted Danella. “I would turn my cell phones off and just listen to some gospel music and study my way through. I have perseverance, and with a lot of support from my mother and brother, I have been able to keep sane and strong.”

Danella has her heart set on securing a degree in accounting so she can become the chief financial officer for any company she works for after completing her studies. She has specifically identified Rainforest Seafoods as one company she would be interested to join.

“I have a strong love for sea creatures, and I want to help with the financial management of Rainforest Seafoods. But it takes a lot of getting used to and it will take a long time to get to where I will want to be,” she said.