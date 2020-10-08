Lawyers John Graham and Symone Mayhew called to the Inner Bar

Attorneys John Graham and Symone Mayhew are the latest members of the legal profession to be elevated to the rank of Queen’s Counsel (QC).

They were called to the Inner Bar today at a ceremony at the Supreme Court in Kingston.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes along with justices Leighton Pusey and Stephane Jackson-Haisley presided over the ceremony.

Sykes set the pace for the day’s proceeding with historical background on the origins of serjeants-at-law who preceded Queen’s Counsel from as far back as the 1300s – an elite order of attorneys who had the exclusive privilege of arguing before the Court of Common Pleas and also supplied the judges for both Common Pleas and the Court of the King's Bench.

Thereafter, Graham and Mayhew were each robed and invited to sit at the Inner Bar.

Patrick Foster Q.C. and Valrie Neita-Robinson Q.C., as well as other legal luminaries, gave glowing tributes to Graham and Mayhew for their integrity, hard work, and commitment to the law over the years and they in turn spoke about some of their challenges and triumphs in the courtroom.

Both Graham and Mayhew then rose and bowed to the judges and other colleagues at the Bar before withdrawing from the courtroom.

- Christopher Serju

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.