Overachiever aspires to bring Hope to underprivileged children

Justine Hope, Immaculate Conception High School student, acquired 10 ones in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams. Aside from being known as an overachiever, she is described by many as a selfless person.

The 16-year old said she will be starting a charity for underprivileged children. Her dream was highlighted with the struggles students have had to face with the pandemic.

“I just want to help younger kids with education. Not everybody can learn well online so I just really wanted to help those people, to raise money for them to help them with nutrition because a lot of people who would have been on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education programme and who would have gotten nutritious meals from schools, they wouldn’t really have that any more,” she told The Gleaner.

She aims to organise drives for books and technological devices and facilitate other donations for children. She said she is not at peace knowing that some people have many resources and others with a lot of potential cannot excel in life because not having the tools is a hindrance to their academic growth and success.

Though Hope expressed that it was difficult having to teach herself some topics to finish up the syllabi after the closing of schools and the transition to online schooling because of the pandemic, she said she was still able to tutor over 300 students across the Caribbean via zoom.

Her parents, Justin and Shelyon Hope, are nothing short of ecstatic and proud but they both emphasised that they are not surprised because their daughter has always done well academically, lending herself fully to everything that she does with the aim of excellence.

“We are all proud of her accomplishment. She has put in the work and it has reflected in her results. We just couldn’t ask for more. I’m just very proud that based on her altruistic mindset, she was able to shine throughout her CXC examination,” said her father, managing director of Proven Construction Limited.

Her mother, who is an educator pursuing her master’s in educational measurement, said her daughter not just inspires her, but also her two younger siblings.

“Half the students who entered the Zoom didn’t even know that they were in a class with a student, they think she is a teacher because of how she presents herself. My daughter inspires me, she is one of my biggest inspirations – just the discipline and the focus that she has,” she said.

What many do not know is that Justine enjoys writing poems and short stories in her spare time.

Among her dreams is to publish a book of poems, and she wants “to be known as one of the best forensic scientists or best neurosurgeon in the world,” she said. “That’s what I’m working towards.”