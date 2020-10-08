Police Federation boss summoned to court over unpaid legal fees in 'death squad' trial

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation Sergeant Patrae Rowe has been summoned by a judge to explain the non-payment of legal fees for three cops in one of the so-called Clarendon 'death squad' cases.

Rowe is to appear in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston tomorrow when another attempt will be made to start the murder trial of the three policemen: Sergeant Leford Gordon, and constables Damion Robinson and Romain Delahaye.

The police federation boss has confirmed receipt of the subpoena but would not offer further comments.

The three cops were among a dozen cops based in Clarendon who were arrested and charged in 2014 following a probe by the Independent Commission of Investigations into allegations of extra-judicial killings by police personnel.

But the case involving Gordon, Robinson and Delahaye, like others in the past, have stalled because their attorneys have not been paid.

There is a longstanding arrangement that the Government pays the legal costs for policemen charged with a crime while carrying out lawful duties, according Valerie Neita Robertson, the lead attorney for the three cops told The Gleaner.

"We had meetings about it and the fees were set at a particular rate... Queen's Counsel, senior counsel, junior counsel. It was agreed between the Ministry [of Justice] and the Attorney General and that was settled," she said.

"I am not doing the case until I am fully paid. It's been too long," Neita Robertson said.

She said this is one of several cases involving police personnel that have been stalled because she has not been paid.

