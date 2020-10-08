Taxi driver warned for prosecution over fatal St Ann crash

A 75-year-old taxi operator was warned for prosecution following a fatal crash that claimed the life of a woman on the Dunn’s River main road in St Ann.

The deceased has been identified as Donnette Smith of Steer Town in the parish.

The police report that about 3:30 p.m.on Monday, a Toyota Corolla driven by the elderly man with Smith aboard was heading towards Ocho Rios when, on reaching a section of the roadway, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Toyota Axio motorcar travelling in the opposite direction.

They were assisted to hospital where Smith was pronounced dead on arrival and the driver treated.

Investigations are ongoing.

