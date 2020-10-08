Uchence Wilson found guilty of firearm, shooting charges

Uchence Wilson, the alleged leader of the gang bearing his name, has been found guilty of being in possession of a firearm and shooting with intent.

The verdict was handed down in the Home Circuit Court this afternoon by presiding judge Chief Justice Brian Sykes.

Sykes said Wilson, by his own account, verified the testimony of a senior cop who had taken the stand during the trial.

The cop had recounted an incident in which police personnel, acting on information from a crony of the alleged gang leader, went to accost him and were involved in an exchange of gunfire in which Wilson was injured.

The gang, which is said to have wreaked havoc in St Catherine, Clarendon, St Andrew, St Mary, Manchester, Trelawny, and St Ann, was busted in December 2017.

It is said that the gang gained more than $400 million from its illegal activities across the island and was linked to 12 licensed firearms that were reported stolen during 18 robberies.

Thirteen other accused in the trial are also awaiting their verdicts.

