4 more COVID-19 deaths, 90 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 132.

One of the cases was a death that was previously under investigation.

The deceased are:

* A 76-year-old male from St Ann.

* An 81-year-old male from St Mary.

* A 59-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 69-year-old male from St Ann.

And two more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths, moving that figure to 15.

Meanwhile, there were 90 new cases with ages ranging from 8 days to 89 years, pushing the total to 7,363 with 4,030 being active.

Of the new cases, 35 are males and 55 are females.

In the meantime, there were 370 more recoveries, increasing the total to 3,102.

Some 130 persons are in hospital with 23 being moderately ill and 10 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 22,001 are at home.

