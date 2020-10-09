Candidates to submit election expenditure report by October 15

Candidates who contested the September 3 General Election are being reminded by the Electoral Commission of Jamaica that they need to submit their return of election expenses by Thursday, October 15.

The candidates or their official agents are required under the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) to submit the report within six weeks of the election.

The law limits election expenditure by a candidate, whether independent or representing a political party, to a maximum of $15 million.

The report must be submitted on the prescribed form (Form 22 – Return of Election Expenses) to the returning officer for the constituency in which the candidate contested the election or to the Director of Elections at 43 Duke Street, Kingston.

Candidates are also required to submit a declaration of candidate (Form 7) by October 15.

This declaration states that he or she has not received contributions from an impermissible contributor.

Upon receiving the submissions, the electoral commission will publish a summary of the declarations provided by the candidates.

