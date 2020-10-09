Man charged for murder of taxi driver in Trelawny

A man has been charged for the murder of 48-year-old Ainsworth Fairclough, a taxi operator of Freeman’s Hall in Trelawny.

He is 55-year-old Douglas Dyer, a farmer of Freeman’s Hall in the parish.

A court date is being finalised.

The police reported that about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 07, Fairclough and Dyer had an argument that developed into a brawl.

A knife was brought into play and used to stab Fairclough in the chest.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dyer turned himself in to the police on Thursday, October 08 and he was charged after a question and answer interview.

